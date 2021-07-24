The Funniest Things Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg Said About the Olympics

Kevin Hart. Snoop Dogg. The Olympics?

Yup.

The comedy and rap icons are hosting a new Olympic highlights show on Peacock, with the first episode dropping Friday night.

You'll have to sign up for Peacock to see the best bits, but here are some highlights to whet your appetite.

Snoop on who's in charge

"I don't want Kevin gettin' none of that. He don't get that, because I don't think the camera go that low" - the tall Snoop on the less-tall Hart getting close-up shots

Snoop on preparing for the Olympics

"I feel like when we watch these types of events we always got something to say but there's nobody saying what we would say" - the rapper on the special brand of commentary he and Hart are bringing to the Games

It wasn't all jokes, though - both Snoop and Hart conducted serious interviews with a number of key Olympic athletes.

Nyjah Huston on Olympic skateboarding

"Big time for me, big time for skateboarding, it's a reality now - it's happening" - Nyjah Huston on his sport's Olympic debut

Snoop's advice for Will Claye on jumping false starts

"What you gotta do, wear some smaller shoes ... put on some size 6s?"