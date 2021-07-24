skateboarding

Nyjah Huston Headlines Skateboarding Olympics Debut

Nyjah Huston looks to take gold in men's street as skateboarding steps into the Olympic spotlight

By Marsha Green

Another exciting sport that the Olympics will welcome for the first time this summer is skateboarding. Skateboarding will make its Games debut on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, where the men will kick off with the qualifiers followed by the street finals at 11:25 p.m. ET.

Skateboarders will gather at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo and compete to win the first Olympic medals in men's street skateboarding history.

While Nyjah Huston is a fan favorite from the U.S. team, Yuto Horigame and Sora Shirai are two of the best street skaters in the world and are home favorites among Japanese fans. Horigame finished as a runner-up when he competed against Huston at the World Skate/SLS World Championships in 2019.

Huston will look to take gold in street and add to his record haul of victories that includes six world titles and 12 X Games wins.

"I don’t know if any of us imagined we would ever be up here getting ready to skate in the Olympics," Huston said before heading to Tokyo.

"But we’ve all been working for this from a young age, even before it was possible."

Tune is to see which skateboarder will medal in men's street as the qualifiers kick off Saturday night.

