Amazing Save, Epic Bars Show: Why Suni Lee Won Gold in Women's All-Around

Uneven bars specialist Suni Lee took home the gold for Team USA in the woman's gymnastics individual all-around final, marking the fifth straight time an American has taken home top honors in the epic event. Watching the highlights, it's no wonder why.

Jade Carey, who stepped in for Simone Biles after her withdrawal, finished in eighth, thanks to excellent performances on vault and floor.

Check out some of the highlights from the individual all-around below (and more top video from Tokyo here).

Uneven Bars Hero Suni Lee Nails 15.300 Routine

In need of a big routine to keep pace with Rebeca Andrade in the Olympic individual all-around final, Suni Lee did her thing on the uneven bars, earning a huge 15.300.

An Incredible Save on the Balance Beam

U.S. gymnast Suni Lee nearly fell off the balance beam while performing wolf turns in her individual all-around routine, but was able to regain her balance and finish out a stellar performance, scoring a 13.833.

See Jade Carey's High-Flying Vault in All-Around

American gymnast Jade Carey gets big air on her Cheng vault with a hop backwards on the landing, scoring a strong 15.200 to open the Olympic all-around final.

Rebeca Andrade Sticks Vault Landing

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade received a 15.300 for a sky-high Cheng vault that she landed with one foot on the line marking the out-of-bounds section of the mat, getting her all-around final off to a stellar start. She ultimately won silver, making history as the first person to take him a medal of any color for Brazil in woman's gymnastics.