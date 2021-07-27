Do You Believe in Ghosts? Aliens? Love? Bigfoot? See Which Olympians Do

The truth is out there — at least some of Team USA's athletes believe so.

Everyone has things they believe in even if they're not able to prove those things exist. So what things do Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel, Morgan Hurd, Suni Lee, Ella Delle Donne, Alix Klineman, April Ross and more competitors still believe in?

Check out who is a believer in love, ghosts, aliens, second chances, Santa and karma below — and be sure to check out all the latest action from Tokyo right here.

Ghosts

Not only do Simone Biles and Caeleb Dressel very much believe in ghosts, they both believe they have interacted with spirits before! Volleyball's Alix Klineman, on the other hand, not so much.

Aliens

Basketball star Elana Della Donne is absolutely positive there is life out there. Once again, Alix Klineman didn't believe there could be anything else out there — but surprisingly this time had more members of Team USA in agreement with her.

Santa

*WARNING: This video may not be safe for children.*

While yes, there are some Grinches among Team USA (still lookin' at you, Klineman) who no longer believe, others embrace the Christmas spirit and think Santa is very much a real thing.

Love

Finally one that Alix Klineman believes in! And while all seemed to agree with her, gymnast Morgan Hurd had an interesting, more scientific take on the concept of love.

Second Chances

This one was more unanimous, with the important caveat of "depending on the circumstances." Third chances on the other hand...

Bigfoot

Karma

Wrestler Jordan Burrougs didn't buy into the concept of karma, but beach volleyball star April Ross thinks the opposite. "Putting positive energy into the world and helping each other out goes full circle," she says.

