5 Things to Know About 5 Olympians Everyone Is Asking About in Tokyo

Sydney McLaughlin | Hurdler
The News Brunswick, New Jersey, native holds the women's 400-meter hurdle world record and she's at her second Olympic Games at just 21 years old.
JaVale McGee | Basketball
NBA fans will know JaVale McGee as a Denver Nuggets player, and while he has won three NBA titles, the center had no Olympic experience until Tokyo.
Carissa Moore | Surfing
In addition to being the reigning surfing world champion, Carissa Moore is now also the first-ever Olympic gold medalist in the sport.
John John Florence | Surfing
John John Florence is a top name in the surfing world, but did you know he was the youngest person to compete in the Triple Crown of surfing?
Jade Carey | Gymnastics
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics may be Jade Carey’s first Olympics, but she’s already a star in the gymnastics world. See how she and American Suni Lee did in the women's individual all-around final on Thursday.
More From Tokyo Olympics
Catch all the action live on NBC