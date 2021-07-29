5 Things to Know About 5 Olympians Everyone Is Asking About in Tokyo

Sydney McLaughlin | Hurdler

The News Brunswick, New Jersey, native holds the women's 400-meter hurdle world record and she's at her second Olympic Games at just 21 years old.

Sydney McLaughlin is the world record holder in the 400m hurdles, but she hopes to take home a gold medal in Tokyo. Here are five things you should know about the track star.

JaVale McGee | Basketball

NBA fans will know JaVale McGee as a Denver Nuggets player, and while he has won three NBA titles, the center had no Olympic experience until Tokyo.

Here are five things to know about Olympic basketball player JaVale McGee.

Carissa Moore | Surfing

In addition to being the reigning surfing world champion, Carissa Moore is now also the first-ever Olympic gold medalist in the sport.

Carissa Moore will represent Team USA as surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. Here are five things to know about the surfer.

John John Florence | Surfing

John John Florence is a top name in the surfing world, but did you know he was the youngest person to compete in the Triple Crown of surfing?

John John Florence will represent Team USA as surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. Here are five things to know about the surfer.

Jade Carey | Gymnastics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics may be Jade Carey’s first Olympics, but she’s already a star in the gymnastics world. See how she and American Suni Lee did in the women's individual all-around final on Thursday.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics may be Jade Carey’s first Olympics Games, but she’s already a star in the gymnastics world. Here are five things to know about the U.S. athlete who is filling in for Simone Biles in the women’s gymnastics all-around.