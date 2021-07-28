‘That Was a Memorable Drug Test:' USA Olympians Tell All

Every Olympic athlete has to do it, like it or not - these are some of their very unusual stories. And and check out all the latest action from Tokyo right here.
Female Olympians Share Their Drug Test Stories
Regan Smith, Lilly King, Kate Nye, Ginny Fuchs and Brianna Stewart share their drug test stories from the worlds of swimming, weightlifting and boxing.
Male Olympians Share Their Drug Test Stories
Kyle Snyder, Johnny Hooper and Michael Andrew share their drug test stories from swimming, water polo and wrestling with NBCLX.
Wrestler Kyle Snyder Goes One-on-One
Wrestler Kyle Snyder shares his most memorable drug test with NBCLX.
Water Polo Player Johnny Hooper Goes One-on-One
