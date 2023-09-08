US Open Tennis

How to watch the 2023 US Open men's final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

A men's champion in New York will be crowned on Sunday. Here's how to tune into the intense tennis action at the U.S. Open.

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

A U.S. Open champion will be crowned on Sunday.

With the final days of the New York Grand Slam ahead of us, the stakes are higher than ever and so are the winnings.

This year's U.S. Open final will be a rematch of the 2021 championship match in which Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to capture his first Grand Slam title.

Here's everything you need to know to tune into the U.S. Open finals:

Who is in the U.S. Open men's final?

The men's final will be between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

When is the U.S. Open men's final?

The men's final will be played on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

How to watch the U.S. Open men's final:

The men's final can be watched on ESPN.

You can stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android Devices.

