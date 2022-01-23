Tom Brady

Report: Tom Brady to Contemplate Retirement After Second Season With Buccaneers

Brady is considering taking a break before recommitting to the Bucs for the 2022 season.

By Kristen Conti

Tom Brady
Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly is considering retirement following the 2021 season, his 22nd in the NFL. 

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington that Brady remains noncommittal to playing beyond this season, though the seven-time Super Bowl champion once talked about playing until he reaches 45 years old, which will officially be next August. 

“Brady plans to take time after the season ends – a month or longer – to assess how he feels physically and mentally while also gauging his family’s desires,” Schefter and Darlington wrote.

If the Buccaneers win another Super Bowl title, it is very likely that Brady will be more inclined to walk away once and for all. However, the all-time NFL passing leader does not want any distractions while on the road to another championship title. He has not spoken about his decision, nor will he until Tampa Bay’s season is complete. 

The Bucs will face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 3 p.m. EST. Will this be one of Brady’s last games?

This article tagged under:

Tom Bradyretirementtampa bayBuccaneers
