Aaron Rodgers attends Jets game in first public appearance since injury

There was a big-name star in attendance to watch the New York Jets game on Sunday.

And Taylor Swift was also there!

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers was at MetLife Stadium for his first public appearance since suffering a season-ending Achilles tear on the Jets opening possession of the season.

Rodgers was back on the field Sunday before the game, walking with crutches. Rodgers greeted teammates and sat on the bench during warmups. He chatted with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and shortly after, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Rodgers even threw a pass.

Rodgers then watched the Jets take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs from a luxury suite.

The Jets are on the move and Aaron Rodgers is loving it. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/iwEUgWNalS — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 2, 2023

The 39-year-old tore his Achilles on his fourth play with his new team, ending his highly-anticipated debut and, seemingly, the Jets' championship hopes.

Rodgers had been healing and rehabilitating at his home in Malibu, California since undergoing a surgical procedure on Sept. 13 by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team. The team used an internal brace called an Achilles "speed bridge" on Rodgers’ fully torn left Achilles, NFL.com insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, citing sources.

The speed bridge, which reportedly enhances the strength of the repair and protects the Achilles from stretching, has the potential to help an athlete recover in as little as four months.

That timeline, if the Jets were to make the playoffs, could allow for Rodgers' potential return this season, and he's using his doubters as motivation.

“I think what I’d like to say is, give me the doubts,” Rodgers said in an appearance on ESPN's “The Pat McAfee Show” days after the surgery. "Give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That’s all I need.

“So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

Watching what the Jets do without him has been the larger issue.

Zach Wilson has struggled since taking over as starter, with the Jets going 1-2 while posting a league-low 42 points through three weeks. Wilson has two touchdown passes and four interceptions with a 52.4 percent completion rate and is averaging just 5.6 yards per pass.

The team signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian this week for his second stint with the team. Siemian, selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft by the Denver Broncos, spending his rookie season as a backup to Peyton Manning during the team's Super Bowl championship season. Siemian has gone 13-17 as a starter in his career.

Rodgers, according to the Associated Press, received medical clearance to fly and be with his teammates and was present for team meetings Saturday.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers seemingly hinted that he – or maybe Swift - might make a cameo at Sunday’s game.

“You never know who you are going to see at the game,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was one of many A-listers. Swift arrived at Sunday's game with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.