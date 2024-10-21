New York Liberty championship merch on sale today: Here's where to buy

New York Liberty

Fans wanting to celebrate the New York Liberty's first-ever WNBA Finals win can buy championship merchandise starting Monday online and at Barclays Center.

The New York York Liberty's online store has a selection of hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts and other merchandise available for sale already.

The Liberty's team store at Barclays Center, Brooklyn Fanatics, on Flatbush Avenue will be open extended hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday.

Among the gear available are t-shirts and crewneck sweatshirts from Round21 that were designed by Brooklyn-based artist Shema Love.

Liberty merchandise for sale from Round21
Sports lifestyle brand Round21 produced championship t-shirts and crewnecks to celebrate the Liberty. The clothes were designed by Brooklyn-based artist Shema Love. (Photo courtesy: Round21)

The Liberty said the team store will be updated with new inventory daily.

The NBA/WNBA also has a store at 545 Fifth Avenue, blocks from Grand Central.

The team will be celebrated with a ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes, with more details to be released soon.

