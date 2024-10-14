Huge sports day for New York includes Mets, Yankees in playoffs and Jets in ‘Monday Night Football'

Monday will be one of the biggest sports days for New York in recent memory with the Yankees and Mets both in their respective League Championship Series and the Jets on "Monday Night Football."

The Devils, Rangers, Islanders and Nets are all also in action on Monday.

Here's a rundown of all the games and how you can watch them.

1 p.m. - New Jersey Devils vs. Utah Hockey Club

The New Jersey Devils are set to play their inaugural game against the new Utah Hockey Club on Monday, Oct. 14. The game will take place at 1 p.m. at Prudential Center in Newark.

Utah HC just began NHL play with the start of the 2024-25 season this month.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The game between the Devils and Utah HC will be on MSGSN.

4:08 p.m. - New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers (NLCS Game 2)

The Mets will try to rebound against the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS after a tough shutout loss on Sunday night. Game 2 is set for 4:08 p.m. ET in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

The game will air live on FOX and on MLB.TV.

7 p.m. - New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings

The New York Rangers (1-0-1) take on the Detroit Red Wings (1-1-0) in the team's third game of the season. The Rangers will play at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

The game will air live on MSG Network and NHL Network.

7:30 p.m. - Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets will continue preseason play Monday night at 7:30 p.m. against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center.

7:38 p.m. - New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians (ALCS Game 1)

The New York Yankees will begin their ALCS push against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at 7:38 p.m. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium.

Carlos Rodón will get the start for the Bronx Bombers and right-hander Alex Cobb will take the mound for Cleveland.

ALCS Game 2 will air live on TBS and stream on MAX and MLB.TV.

8:15 p.m. - New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

In a showdown of New York teams, the Jets (2-3) will play the Buffalo Bills (3-2) at MetLife Stadium on "Monday Night Football."

The game will air live on ABC and ESPN. The Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning will air on ESPN2.

9 p.m. - New York Islanders at Colorado Avalanche

The New York Islanders (0-1-1) are set to take on the Colorado Avalanche (0-2-0) Monday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

The game will be available on MSGSN, MSG+ and ESPN+.

Liberty to play next on Wednesday in WNBA Finals

The New York Liberty are off on Monday and will next play on Wednesday, in Game 3 on the WNBA Finals, where the Liberty are currently tied one game apiece with the Minnesota Lynx.

Knicks resume preseason on Tuesday against Charlotte

The Knicks play their next preseason game tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets.