A Queens man is accused of performing cosmetic procedures without a license, and his alleged fly-by-night procedures have landed at least one person in the hospital.

Prosecutors claim 38-year-old Felipe Hoyos-Foronda applied Botox and fillers, and even performed liposuction, inside his apartment on 35th Street in Astoria.

One of his patients, a 31-year-old woman, was left clinging to life following a treatment on from Hoyos-Foronda. According to prosecutors, the woman went into cardiac arrest during a procedure on Friday.

She was left with no brain activity and suffering from lidocaine poisoning. The victim was still at the hospital as of Wednesday; her condition was not available.

Hoyos-Foronda was arrested later Friday night. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include second-degree assault and unauthorized practice of profession. Attorney information for Hoyos-Foronda was not immediately clear.