MLB

What time is Yankees game today? How to watch NY vs Guardians

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2024 ALCS, starting tonight

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two teams are clashing in the MLB’s American League Championship Series, each vying for their coveted spot in the World Series. 

The Yankees took down the Royals in a four-game Division Series (3-1) to book a spot in the ALCS while the Guardians clinched the other spot after winning the decisive Division Series Game 5.

The Yankees are in the Championship Series for the 19th time, but they haven't captured a pennant since winning their 27th World Series title in 2009. The Guardians have made seven ALCS appearances -- the last being in 2016 when they advanced to the World Series and lost to the Cubs.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Needless to say, these two teams are hoping to bring back titles to their cities. Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2024 ALCS:

Which teams are in the ALCS?

The ALCS will feature the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

When does the ALCS start?

Local

Manhattan 19 mins ago

4-year-old boy found dead in Harlem home

Manhattan 15 hours ago

Columbus Day Parade NYC: Check street closures here

The ALCS is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 14.

What is the ALCS schedule?

Here's a breakdown of the American League Championship Series schedule:

Game 1: Guardians at Yankees, Oct. 14, 7:37 p.m. ET
Game 2: Guardians at Yankees, Oct. 15, 7:37 p.m. ET
Game 3: Yankees at Guardians, Oct. 17, TBD
Game 4: Yankees at Guardians, Oct. 18, TBD
Game 5*: Yankees at Guardians, Oct. 19, TBD
Game 6*: Guardians at Yankees, Oct. 21, TBD
Game 7*: Guardians at Yankees, Oct. 22, TBD
* = if necessary

The Championship Series features a best-of-seven format. The higher seed has a home-field advantage for Games 1, 2, and, if necessary, 6 and 7.

How to watch the ALCS

ALCS showdowns will air on TBS and be available to stream on Max, TBS.com and the TBS app.

This article tagged under:

MLBNew York Yankees
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us