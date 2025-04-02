Interactive: Compare the new NYC subway map to the old one

The New York City subway map from the MTA received its first major makeover in decades

By Andrew Siff, Brad Luck and Nelson Hsu

By Andrew Siff, Brad Luck and Nelson Hsu

The Metropolitan Transit Authority has unveiled the first major change to the famed New York City subway map since 1979.

The historic map commuters are used to seeing on subway cars and in stations across the five boroughs will be phased out in the coming weeks and replaced with the new version.

The new maps incorporate feedback from riders and include bright, bold colors for each subway line and more clearly indicate transfer hubs.

See the map below and use the slider to compare the old and new maps.

"Say hello to a new subway map! Today, the MTA unveiled a new subway diagram that provides riders with essential travel information in an easily readable, bright, and orderly manner," the MTA said on social media.

Closer view

Here's a closer look at how the new and old subway maps compare through Manhattan.

The MTA graphic design team made changes up to the last minute, including making it clear at hubs, like Union Square, that you can transfer lines without leaving the station.

The MTA will start with unveiling the new map on its 10,000 digital screens.

Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us