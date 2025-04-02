The Metropolitan Transit Authority has unveiled the first major change to the famed New York City subway map since 1979.

The historic map commuters are used to seeing on subway cars and in stations across the five boroughs will be phased out in the coming weeks and replaced with the new version.

The new maps incorporate feedback from riders and include bright, bold colors for each subway line and more clearly indicate transfer hubs.

"Say hello to a new subway map! Today, the MTA unveiled a new subway diagram that provides riders with essential travel information in an easily readable, bright, and orderly manner," the MTA said on social media.

Here's a closer look at how the new and old subway maps compare through Manhattan.

The MTA graphic design team made changes up to the last minute, including making it clear at hubs, like Union Square, that you can transfer lines without leaving the station.

The MTA will start with unveiling the new map on its 10,000 digital screens.