Will the Mets make it to the World Series? How to watch Game 6 vs Dodgers

The New York Yankees claimed their spot in the World Series, and now it's all eyes on the Mets to see if they can come back and do the same.

They're currently trailing by one game in the MLB National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets saved themselves in Game 4, but in order to keep their World Series dreams alive, the team will need to win games on Sunday and Monday night.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2024 NLCS:

Which teams are in the NLCS?

The NLCS features the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

When does the NLCS start?

The NLCS began on Sunday, Oct. 13.

What is the NLCS schedule?

Here's a breakdown of the National League Championship Series schedule:

Game 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0

Game 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3

Game 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0

Game 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2

Game 5: Dodgers 6, Mets 12

Game 6: Mets at Dodgers, Oct. 20, 8:08 p.m.

Game 7*: Mets at Dodgers, Oct. 21, 8:08 p.m.

* = if necessary

How to watch the NLCS

NLCS showdowns will air on FS1 and be available to stream on Fubo.