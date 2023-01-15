NFL playoffs

Bengals' Sam Hubbard Returns Tyler Huntley Fumble 98 Yards for Go-Ahead TD

Hubbard's scoop-and-score was the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

The Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens were inches away from taking a fourth-quarter lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.

And then disaster struck.

On a third-and-goal from Cincinnati's 1-yard line, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was stripped while attempting to reach the ball over the goal line on a sneak.

The ball fell right into the arms of Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, who returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to send the crowd at Paycor Stadium into a frenzy.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Instead of Baltimore going ahead, it was the Bengals who grabbed a 24-17 fourth-quarter lead.

Hubbard's scoop-and-score was the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history.

Sports

NFL playoffs 58 mins ago

NFL Divisional Round: Matchups, Schedule, Broadcast Info

Baltimore Ravens 1 hour ago

John Harbaugh Gives Short Response During First Quarter Interview of Wild Card Matchup

Could it also be the score that sends Cincinnati to the divisional round?

This article tagged under:

NFL playoffsNFLCincinnati BengalsBaltimore Ravens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us