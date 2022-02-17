How to Watch Men's and Women's Freeski Halfpipe Finals

Olympic freeskiers Eileen Gu of China and Aaron Blunck of Team USA are set to vie for gold in the halfpipe event after they placed first in the qualifying round.

Three American women and four American men have made it into the finals. Brita Sigourney, Hanna Faulhaber and Carly Margulies nabbed the eight, ninth and tenth spot on Wednesday and they're set to return to the halfpipe on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Margulies overcame seven knee surgeries since 2013 to make it to Beijing, and she recently just recovered from a torn left meniscus last December.

For the men, there are four Americans who are looking to medal in the freeski halfpipe, as well as former Team USA skier Gus Kenworthy.

Blunck was followed by Nico Porteous of New Zealand and Birk Irving of the U.S. Two-time defending champion David Wise qualified in fourth. Kenworthy, now of Team Great Britain, squeaked into the Olympic ski halfpipe final with the 12th place finish.

The men's event is set for Friday, Feb. 18, at 8:30 p.m. EST.