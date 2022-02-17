Beijing Olympics

How to Watch Men's and Women's Freeski Halfpipe Finals

Olympic freeskiers Eileen Gu of China and Aaron Blunck of Team USA are set to vie for gold in the halfpipe event after they placed first in the qualifying round.

Three American women and four American men have made it into the finals. Brita Sigourney, Hanna Faulhaber and Carly Margulies nabbed the eight, ninth and tenth spot on Wednesday and they're set to return to the halfpipe on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Margulies overcame seven knee surgeries since 2013 to make it to Beijing, and she recently just recovered from a torn left meniscus last December.

For the men, there are four Americans who are looking to medal in the freeski halfpipe, as well as former Team USA skier Gus Kenworthy.

Blunck was followed by Nico Porteous of New Zealand and Birk Irving of the U.S. Two-time defending champion David Wise qualified in fourth. Kenworthy, now of Team Great Britain, squeaked into the Olympic ski halfpipe final with the 12th place finish.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Uber 6 hours ago

NYC Has Rudest Uber Riders, According to Survey of Drivers

Freeport 15 hours ago

Livery Driver Arrested After Attempted Rape of 13-Year-Old Passenger on LI: Police

The men's event is set for Friday, Feb. 18, at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Beijing Olympics2022 Beijing Winter OlympicsFreeski Halfpipe
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us