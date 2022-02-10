figure skating

Here's Why Nathan Chen Got a Panda and Not Gold Medal After Figure Skating Victory

Watch Nathan Chen's Gold-Winning Routine

After Nathan Chen crushed his men's free skate routine (while wearing an outfit designed by Vera Wang) and won the gold for Team USA, he got a stuffed animal instead of the coveted prize.

Bing Dwen Dwen the panda is cute, but the Beijing Olympics mascot obviously doesn't compare to a medal. However, figure skating is one of the events where athletes are getting the plush toy before they are handed their medals.

There will be a special medal ceremony for Chen on Friday where "The Star-Spangled Banner" will be played.

Nathan Chen won gold in the men’s single figure skating competition on Wednesday.

Chen and his figure skating teammates are also still waiting to get their silver medal from the team event. The award has been delayed after ROC skater Kamila Valieva, who helped her team win the gold on Sunday and landed two historic quad jumps, tested positive for a banned substance.

If the team from Russia is disqualified, that would ultimately elevate the U.S. to the gold medal, a second for Chen.

“I mean, I don't really feel like I'm the most qualified person to talk about it,” Chen said. “Whatever ends up being the case will be the case, but I'm still wrapped up in what I was able to do today.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

More Beijing Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics 15 hours ago

What Is Trimetazidine and Why Is It Banned in the Winter Olympics and Other Sports?

medal count Feb 5

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Has Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

Don’t miss the most exciting moments of the Winter Olympics in Beijing! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

figure skatingWinter OlympicsBeijing OlympicsNathan Chen2022 Beijing Olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us