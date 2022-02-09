What Is Trimetazidine and Why Is It Banned in the Winter Olympics and Other Sports?

An angina drug called trimetazidine has been in the news lately connected to the 2022 Winter Olympics, but it's been on the radar of anti-doping authorities for years.

The drug, sometimes called TMZ, was added to a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list in 2014. Normally prescribed to treat angina -- chest pain from reduced blood flow to the heart -- it also has athletic benefits as well.

WADA lists it as a "metabolic modulator" and prohibits it at all times, in and out of competition.

"According to knowledge of the pharmacology and mechanism of TMZ action, TMZ can be used by athletes to improve physical efficiency, especially in the case of endurance sports," scientists wrote in a 2014 paper on abuse of the drug by Polish athletes.

So far there has only been one confirmed positive doping test at the 2022 Winter Olympics, an Iranian skier who tested positive for an anabolic steroid.

Then there is the case of the team known as ROC, or the Russian Olympic Committee - competing under that unusual moniker after Russia (the country) received a two-year doping ban from WADA. Russian athletes competed last summer in Tokyo under the ROC flag as well.