Watch 15-Year-Old Kamila Valieva's Historic Quad Jumps at Beijing Olympics

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva has made Olympic history as the first woman, at only 15 years old, to land not only one but two quad jumps at the Winter Games.

For many ice skating enthusiasts, Valieva's free skate in the women's team event is something they'll be talking about "for the next 100 years," as NBC's commentator Tara Lapinski noted, but what exactly is a quad jump?

Simply put, a quad or a quadruple in ice skating is when the skater jumps into the air and spins around at least four times. It is a high-risk move because skaters have to go at full power and execute the turns flawlessly to achieve the high-reward in technical points.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is grabbing the world’s attention at the Winter Olympics. Here’s five things you may not know about the 15-year-old phenom.

Valieva's first historic jump was a quadruple salchow in which she took off into the air with the back inside edge of one foot and beautifully landed on the back outside edge of the opposite foot.

The young skater later managed to land a quad toe loop in combination with a triple toe loop and became the first woman to land two quads at the Winter Olympics.

She could have also been the first woman to land three quads but she fell during her third attempt. However, that didn't matter because she helped her team win the gold --- her first gold in Beijing.

The ROC athlete also became the fourth woman to land a triple axel in Winter Olympics history. Click here to watch her jump.