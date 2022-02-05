Dutch Reporter Speaks Out After Chinese Security Guard Yanks Him From Olympic Live Shot

A correspondent in Beijing for Dutch national broadcaster NOS was manhandled away from his camera during a live news show shortly before the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Sjoerd den Daas, the NOS correspondent in China, was speaking to the camera when security officials pushed him away.

Den Daas remained calm and told the anchor in the Netherlands, “I fear we will have to come back to you later.”

See his full account of the saga in the Twitter thread below.

Thanks to all who have been following the incident last night during the Beijing Olympic Opening Ceremony. I wanted to clarify some facts about what happened. https://t.co/nzk2p0DKhl — Sjoerd den Daas (@sjoerddendaas) February 5, 2022