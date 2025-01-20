Sen. John Fetterman wears shorts and a hoodie to Trump inauguration

While the presidential inauguration was moved inside Monday due to the bitter cold outside, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) didn't let the cold bother him.

Fetterman arrived to the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony in a pair of grey shorts, a black-hooded sweatshirt and black On Cloud sneakers.

Fetterman can regularly be seen in a similar outfit around the Capitol.

The congressional rules of attire were relaxed in 2023, which allows Fetterman to wear a more casual outfit.

"Aren’t there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?" Fetterman said in an interview on MSNBC at the time.

The senator could be seen wearing the more relaxed attire after returning to the Capitol from receiving in-patient treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed Medical Center. At the time, people close to Fetterman say his relaxed, comfortable style is a sign that the senator is making a robust recovery and returning to his more authentic, original style, the Associated Press reported.

Fetterman is in his first term in the senate.

Getty Images US Senator John Fetterman (2nd L) arrives for the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)