Sen. John Fetterman wears shorts and a hoodie to Trump inauguration

While the presidential inauguration was moved inside Monday due to the bitter cold outside, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) didn't let the cold bother him.
Fetterman arrived to the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony in a pair of grey shorts, a black-hooded sweatshirt and black On Cloud sneakers.
Fetterman can regularly be seen in a similar outfit around the Capitol.
The congressional rules of attire were relaxed in 2023, which allows Fetterman to wear a more casual outfit.
"Aren’t there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?" Fetterman said in an interview on MSNBC at the time.
The senator could be seen wearing the more relaxed attire after returning to the Capitol from receiving in-patient treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed Medical Center. At the time, people close to Fetterman say his relaxed, comfortable style is a sign that the senator is making a robust recovery and returning to his more authentic, original style, the Associated Press reported.
Fetterman is in his first term in the senate.