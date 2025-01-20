Inauguration Day

Sen. John Fetterman wears shorts and a hoodie to Trump inauguration

Despite the chilly conditions, Fetterman stuck to his usual dress code

By NBC New York Staff

While the presidential inauguration was moved inside Monday due to the bitter cold outside, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) didn't let the cold bother him.

Fetterman arrived to the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony in a pair of grey shorts, a black-hooded sweatshirt and black On Cloud sneakers.

Fetterman can regularly be seen in a similar outfit around the Capitol.

The congressional rules of attire were relaxed in 2023, which allows Fetterman to wear a more casual outfit.

"Aren’t there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?" Fetterman said in an interview on MSNBC at the time.

The senator could be seen wearing the more relaxed attire after returning to the Capitol from receiving in-patient treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed Medical Center. At the time, people close to Fetterman say his relaxed, comfortable style is a sign that the senator is making a robust recovery and returning to his more authentic, original style, the Associated Press reported.

Fetterman is in his first term in the senate.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) attends the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) attends the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images)

