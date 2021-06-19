NYC Comptroller Candidates Face Off in Final Democratic Primary Debate

New York City's top contenders vying to become the city's next fiscal watchdog squared off in a final debate this week.

All eight candidates took the debate stage to make their case for why they should be the next comptroller. The participants are Brian Benjamin, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, Zachary Iscol, Corey Johnson, Brad Lander, Kevin Parker, Reshma Patel, and David Weprin.

The Democratic debate airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47, and is co-hosted by WNBC-TV, Telemundo 47/WNJU-TV, POLITICO, Citizens Budget Commission, and New York Urban League.

Panel moderators include WNBC 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. news anchor David Ushery, WNBC political reporter Melissa Russo, WNJU morning news anchor and host of “Enfoque Nueva York” Allan Villafana, and Sally Goldenberg, City Hall Bureau Chief for Politico New York.

The debate was filmed from WNBC’s 30 Rockefeller Center studios with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, including temperature checks, rapid testing and social distancing.

The broadcast will include a sign-language interpreter and closed captioning access for the hearing impaired. The broadcast will also be translated into Spanish for WNJU audiences.

Early voting sites close Sunday evening before primary day on June 22.