Decision 2021

NYC Comptroller Candidates Face Off in Final Democratic Primary Debate

Watch the comptroller candidates face off in a debate airing Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Candidates for New York City comptroller participate in a debate days before the June 22 election.
News 4

New York City's top contenders vying to become the city's next fiscal watchdog squared off in a final debate this week.

All eight candidates took the debate stage to make their case for why they should be the next comptroller. The participants are Brian Benjamin, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, Zachary Iscol, Corey Johnson, Brad Lander, Kevin Parker, Reshma Patel, and David Weprin.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Democratic debate airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47, and is co-hosted by WNBC-TV, Telemundo 47/WNJU-TV, POLITICO, Citizens Budget Commission, and New York Urban League.

Panel moderators include WNBC 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. news anchor David Ushery, WNBC political reporter Melissa Russo, WNJU morning news anchor and host of “Enfoque Nueva York” Allan Villafana, and Sally Goldenberg, City Hall Bureau Chief for Politico New York. 

The debate was filmed from WNBC’s 30 Rockefeller Center studios with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, including temperature checks, rapid testing and social distancing. 

The broadcast will include a sign-language interpreter and closed captioning access for the hearing impaired. The broadcast will also be translated into Spanish for WNJU audiences. 

Early voting sites close Sunday evening before primary day on June 22.

NYC Mayoral Debate

NYC Mayoral Debate Jun 17

NYC Democratic Mayoral Candidates Face Off in Final Debate: Here Are the Highlights

Decision 2021 Jun 15

Candidates Trade Barbs in Final Debate Before NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Decision 2021New York Citycomptrollerdebate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us