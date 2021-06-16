NYC Democratic Mayoral Candidates Face Off in Final Debate: Here Are the Highlights

Eight Democrats seeking the nomination for mayor of New York City took to the stage Wednesday night in the final official Democratic primary debate co-hosted by WNBC-TV is co-hosting with Telemundo 47/WNJU-TV, POLITICO, Citizens Budget Commission, and New York Urban League.

The participants are Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer, Ray McGuire, Shaun Donovan and Dianne Morales.

Below are some of the highlights of the night.

Each NYC Mayoral Candidate's 30-Second Elevator Pitch

The Democratic candidates in the New York City mayoral race give their 30-second elevator pitch addressing a variety of issues that are key to the Big Apple's recovery following the pandemic. The specific points vary from police recruitment to crime, from to taxes to rent freeze. See them all below.

Eric Adams and Andrew Yang Spar Over Police Union Endorsement

Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang says that New Yorkers would be safer under his administration than under former NYPD Captain and current Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams', claiming that even Adam’s former NYPD colleagues endorsed him instead of Adams. Yang says that last summer Adams advised New Yorkers to confront their neighbors using illegal fireworks themselves, which lead to the death of a woman. Yang has been endorsed by the Firefighters union as well as the Police Union. Adams says that he never asked his former colleagues in the Police Union to endorse him, and that is why he did not receive an endorsement. However, Yang claims that Adams did ask for an endorsement. Watch the heated exchange below:

Which Candidate Would Hire NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio as Part of Their Administration, Should They Win the Election?

New York City mayoral candidates respond in a lightning round whether or not they would hire current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in their administration.

Stringer Goes After Yang After ‘Greatest Nonanswer I've Ever Heard' Regarding Individuals Experiencing Homelessness

Candidate Andrew Yang said that mentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness are changing the character of New York City neighborhoods. He recounted that his wife's friend was punched in the face by a mentally ill man in Hell's Kitchen, adding that this kind of violence is happening across the city and forcing people to leave. Yang went on to say that he is frustrated by how other candidates refuse to talk about the hundreds of people that live on the streets and mental health. However, when asked what he would do differently, Yang said that he plans to rebuild the stock of psych beds in the City until there are enough resources for no one to be on the streets. City Comptroller Scott Stringer called his response “the greatest non-answer he had ever heard” saying that Yang has flip-flopped on his homelessness policies throughout his campaign. Stringer demanded to know how Yang would pay for the policy saying, “this is not how the next mayor has to comport themselves. We need specifics.”

Problems Facing the City That Have the Candidates Stumped

The Democratic mayoral candidates were asked what problem New York City is facing that they are not sure how to solve. The candidate's answers touched upon different topics, from education to renewable energy.

What's the Worst Idea From Other Candidate?

New York City mayoral candidates to share the worst idea that they’ve heard from one of their opponents. Wiley and Adams criticize Yang. Garcia and McGuire disapprove of the initiative to defund the police. Morales reacts to McGuire’s statement about African American and Brown communities' supporting the defund the police movement: “I am a member of that community and you are not speaking for me."

