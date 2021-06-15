WATCH LIVE: Leading Contenders Debate for the NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary

NBC 4 New York/WNBC-TV will host the third and final official Democratic primary debate between "leading contenders" for New York City mayor on June 16 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
WNBC-TV is co-hosting with Telemundo 47/WNJU-TV, POLITICO, Citizens Budget Commission, and New York Urban League. The participants are Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer, Ray McGuire, Shaun Donovan and Dianne Morales.
