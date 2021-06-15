Decision 2021

WATCH LIVE: Leading Contenders Debate for the NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary

Eight Democrats seeking the nomination for mayor of New York City will debate live at 7 p.m. on June 16 on WNBC-TV and NBCNewYork.com

NBC 4 New York/WNBC-TV will host the third and final official Democratic primary debate between "leading contenders" for New York City mayor on June 16 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

WNBC-TV is co-hosting with Telemundo 47/WNJU-TV, POLITICO, Citizens Budget Commission, and New York Urban League. The participants are Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer, Ray McGuire, Shaun Donovan and Dianne Morales.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Watch all two hours of the debate live in the player above.

News

COVID-19 6 hours ago

Cuomo Eliminates COVID Rules as NY Hits Vaccine Milestone, Will Mark ‘Momentous Day' With Statewide Fireworks

lisa banes 10 hours ago

‘Gone Girl' Actor Lisa Banes Dies After Hit-and-Run Scooter Crash in NYC

Voters can start heading to the polls on Saturday to make their top choices for the Democratic and Republican nominees for mayor. With ranked choice voting, voters can pick their top five candidates. NBC New York's Melissa Russo breaks down how it works.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Decision 2021NYCNYC MayorAndrew YangEric Adams
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us