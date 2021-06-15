WATCH LIVE: Leading Contenders Debate for the NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary

NBC 4 New York/WNBC-TV will host the third and final official Democratic primary debate between "leading contenders" for New York City mayor on June 16 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WNBC-TV is co-hosting with Telemundo 47/WNJU-TV, POLITICO, Citizens Budget Commission, and New York Urban League. The participants are Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer, Ray McGuire, Shaun Donovan and Dianne Morales.

Voters can start heading to the polls on Saturday to make their top choices for the Democratic and Republican nominees for mayor. With ranked choice voting, voters can pick their top five candidates. NBC New York's Melissa Russo breaks down how it works.