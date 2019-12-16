Crime and Courts
NJ Mayor Accused of Stealing About $190,000 From Campaigns

  • New Jersey mayor has been indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct
  • Middlesex Borough Mayor Ronald DiMura is accused of stealing about $190,000 from local political campaigns, state authorities said Monday
  • DiMura is also accused of using a local charity he runs to launder the money, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said

A New Jersey mayor has been indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct in the alleged theft of about $190,000 from various local political campaigns, state authorities said Monday.

Middlesex Borough Mayor Ronald DiMura is also accused of using a local charity he runs to launder the money, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

DiMura, 63, whose term runs through the end of the year, was indicted Monday by a state grand jury following an investigation by the public integrity and accountability office, Grewal said.

DiMura served as treasurer for the borough's Democratic Campaign Committee and for a number of campaigns of borough candidates. Authorities allege that between January 2013 and June 2019 he made purported donations to the charity, and money was then sent to his personal and business accounts.

DiMura is charged with theft by deception, financial facilitation of criminal activity (money laundering), official misconduct and tampering with public records.

Defense attorney Bill Fetky said his firm had been in touch with the attorney general's office on the matter but declined further comment.

