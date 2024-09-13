New York City

List of Adams challengers grows as NY Sen. Jessica Ramos jumps into mayoral race

The state senator for Queens become the first woman to publicly challenge Mayor Eric Adams for the seat, up for a vote in 2025

By NBC New York Staff

Jessica Ramos, a New York State Senator, speaks to rideshare drivers participating in a protest on September 4, 2024 in New York City. The drivers are threatening to strike on October 23, 2024 if their demands, including the discontinuation of an Uber and Lyft policy that periodically locks drivers out from the app which has been in effect since June, are not met. Drivers say that due to this policy they are not able to earn a living wage. (Photo by Stephanie Keith 100584/Getty Images)
Getty

The list of Democrats looking to challenge Mayor Eric Adams in next year's primary election added one more name on Friday: state Senator Jessica Ramos.

The state senator, elected in 2019, who represents Queens becomes the first woman to announce a bid for the 2025 Democratic Primary. If elected, she would be the first woman mayor and first Latina to hold the office.

“For months I have said that New Yorkers deserve a vigorous debate about the future of our city. Today I am adding my voice to that discussion," Ramos said Friday.

Ramos has competition in City Comptroller Brad Lander, who officially launched a mayoral bid this summer, and at least two other notable Democrats who started raising funds but have not announced formal bids yet: former Comptroller Scott Stringer and state Senator Zellnor Myrie.

"I am excited to bring my perspective as a mother, daughter of immigrants, and bilingual New Yorker to this race. Over the next months, I will hit the streets, talk to people, and share a substantive vision for the future of the city I love. New Yorkers deserve a new day," the state senator said in her campaign launch.

Ramos' bid comes on the heels of a tumultuous political week for the current mayor. The Adams' administration is at the center of multiple federal investigations, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigations. A raid on the homes of several top city officials has already led to the resignation of the NYPD commissioner.

