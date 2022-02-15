Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces He Won't Run for Congress

What to Know Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced online that he will not run for Congress -- putting those rumors of his bid to represent the 11th Congressional District to rest.

In a series of tweets, de Blasio said that he is "certain a progressive can win this seat and serve us in Washington."

De Blasio went on to say that he will continue to advocate for "policies that would continue to drive down income inequality in New York -- calling this "one of his proudest achievements."

"I’ve represented the neighborhoods of the 11th CD for years and I love the people who live here. It was gratifying to connect with community and elected leaders while I considered a run. I'm certain a progressive can win this seat and serve us in Washington," one of his tweets read.

Back in January, I made a decision to focus on advocating for policies that would continue to drive down income inequality in New York - one of my proudest achievements. I'm going to stick with that decision - it was the right one then and it remains so (2/2) — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) February 15, 2022

"Back in January, I made a decision to focus on advocating for policies that would continue to drive down income inequality in New York - one of my proudest achievements. I'm going to stick with that decision - it was the right one then and it remains so," the former mayor said in a subsequent tweet.

After his departure from City Hall on Dec. 31, it was rumored that de Blasio was contemplating entering Washington politics.

Just last month, de Blasio also announced that after months of coy flirtation, he will not run for governor.

"No, I am not going to be running for governor of New York state," De Blasio said in a video tweeted at that time. "But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York."

For months, De Blasio had done nothing to tamp down the "will he or won't he" speculation, filing paperwork to lay the groundwork for a gubernatorial campaign and telling supporters he was strongly considering a run -- but also steadfastly refusing to answer questions about whether he was actually in, or when he'd decide.

The two-term mayor would have faced an uphill battle in a crowded Democratic primary that includes Gov. Kathy Hochul, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi.