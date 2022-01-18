Bill De Blasio Will Not Run for NY Governor

After months of coy flirtation, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he will not run for governor.

I am not going to be running for Governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York. pic.twitter.com/cBZ03BpO0s — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) January 18, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"No, I am not going to be running for governor of New York state," De Blasio said in a video tweeted Tuesday morning from his block in Brooklyn. "But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York."

The former mayor said he would share more news in coming days about his plans.

For months, De Blasio had done nothing to tamp down the "will he or won't he" speculation, filing paperwork to lay the groundwork for a campaign and telling supporters he was strongly considering a run -- but also steadfastly refusing to answer questions about whether he was actually in, or when he'd decide.

The two-term mayor would have faced an uphill battle in a crowded primary that includes Gov. Kathy Hochul, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Earlier Tuesday, a new Siena College poll put De Blasio some 34 points behind Hochul in a theoretical primary matchup.

That same poll found the former mayor had a net favorability rating of -23, nearly 40 points behind the governor and one of the lowest for any politician or political body in the state.