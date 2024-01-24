Adams to deliver State of the City amid migrant crisis, budget woes

Mayor Eric Adams is set to deliver his third State of the City address later Wednesday, as his administration battles fresh budget concerns and the ongoing migrant crisis.

Both are expected to be among the Democrat's topics, as his homelessness.

The annual status update for New York City comes as the mayor awaits a showdown with the City Council after back-to-back vetoes on bills that would have respectively increased transparency in NYPD encounters with civilians and banned solitary confinement in city jails. The Council has enough votes to override both vetoes and says it intends to.

Adams is also expected to discuss the city's homeless outreach program, the HOPE (Homeless Outreach Population Estimate) Count, to get a more accurate picture of the crisis and disseminate help. Volunteers fan out across the city trying to identify individuals experiencing homelessness, which will include migrants this year.

This year's HOPE Count comes as shelters across the city are being inundated with asylum seekers. Last week, four shelters housing migrants imposed a curfew to mitigate instances of asylum seekers allegedly going door-to-door begging for cash and food.

Regarding the growing crisis, Gov. Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, committed $2.4 billion to help the state manage the situation.

Adams has said that budget cuts may be averted by April if the city receives enough funding from the state and federal government to manage the humanitarian crisis.