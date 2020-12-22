Calif. Secretary of State Alex Padilla to Fill Senate Seat Vacated by Kamala Harris

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will be appointed to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

The appointment makes Padilla, a Democrat, the first Latino from California to be in the U.S. Senate.

Newsom made the announcement Tuesday morning via video news conference and social media.

"His appointment will make history. But the @AlexPadilla4CA I know is far more interested in changing history -- especially for the working men and women of our state and country. I can think of no one better to represent the state of California as our next United States Senator," Newsom said in a tweet.

Padilla, 47, has been California’s top elections official since January 2015. In that position, he’s overseen California’s vast elections apparatus, including the rollout of a more robust vote-by-mail system. In the November election, California mailed a ballot to every single registered voter. Prior to that, he oversaw the implementation of the Voter’s Choice Act, a 2016 law that allowed counties to mail all registered voters a ballot.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by Governor Newsom, and I intend to work each and every day to honor that trust and deliver for all Californians,” Padilla said in a statement. “From those struggling to make ends meet to the small businesses fighting to keep their doors open to the health care workers looking for relief, please know that I am going to the Senate to fight for you. We will get through this pandemic together and rebuild our economy in a way that doesn’t leave working families behind."

Padilla will hold the Senate seat through 2022, when he will have to run for reelection. Harris hasn’t given a date for her resignation, but she will be inaugurated as vice president on Jan. 20.

Padilla previously served in the California State Senate (2006-2014) where he chaired the Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Communications.

In 1999, at the age of 26, Padilla was elected to the Los Angeles City Council to represent the same east San Fernando Valley community where he grew up.

Padilla's parents emigrated from Mexico and settled in the community of Pacoima, where his father worked as a short order cook and his mother cleaned houses, according to his official website.

Padilla graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

#BREAKING @CAgovernor has named @AlexPadilla4CA as the new US Senator from CA.

The first Latino to ever hold that post pic.twitter.com/aXuGcC2jMI — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) December 22, 2020