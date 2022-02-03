Biden in NYC to Talk Gun War as Recent Deaths of Police, Teens Fuel Crime Concerns

What to Know President Joe Biden is in NYC Thursday, where he plans to meet with Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul at NYPD headquarters to talk guns before visiting a school to meet "violence interpreters"

It comes as New York City just held funerals for two NYPD officers killed in the line of duty; they're among five to die of 32 officers shot nationwide so far this year

All this unfolds against the backdrop of recent polls showing Americans are increasingly concerned about crime and think GOP has an advantage over Democrats as party better equipped to deal with it

Illegal guns are flooding the streets. Teenagers are being murdered. And alarming numbers of police officers have been shot dead.

Gun violence already on the rise during the pandemic is spiking anew, and beleaguered cities are struggling with how to manage it. President Joe Biden visits one of them, New York, on Thursday as he tries to dispel criticism from the right that he hasn’t been tough enough on crime.

"We are going to have the president in this city, we are going to lay out terms we need on the federal level," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Once an outspoken critic of his own department and someone who was beaten by police as a teenager, Adams portrayed himself during his campaign as someone who could bridge the divide between the New York Police Department and activists pushing for major change.

Adams' tough-yet-middle-ground approach is one that Biden and other moderate Democrats have sought out, especially as they try to distance themselves from calls from progressives to shift money away from police departments and into social programs.

Biden is expected to showcase federal, state and local efforts to get guns and repeat shooters off the streets during his visit. But there are limits to what the president can do when there is no appetite in Congress to pass gun legislation.

The strongest effort in recent years failed, even after 20 children and six adults were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Biden's visit comes shortly after the sixth shooting this year of an NYPD officer.

Two men approached and shot an off-duty police officer at a Queens traffic light as he drove to work Tuesday night, police said. Wounded in the shoulder, the officer was hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday, and two men were arrested.

“Last night, we were reminded again about the danger and overproliferation of guns,” Adams, a retired police captain who took office last month, said at the funeral of Det. Wilbert Mora. “These officers, every day, put on their uniforms, pin that shield on their chest, put that bulletproof vest on and go back into the streets. They still go back and do their jobs. Now it’s time for lawmakers to do their job.”

“This has been a painful last few weeks, but the pain unites us in this moment,” he added, vowing to “build a city of peace out of the ashes of fear.”

The nation's most populous city confronted a series of high-profile crimes last month, including the officers' deaths, a deadly subway shove under Times Square, a stray-bullet shooting of a baby and a deadly robbery at a fast-food restaurant.

The mother of the teen killed in that Burger King robbery hopes Biden can somehow do something about the scourge of illegal guns.

"For me, all I want is what happened to my daughter, not to happen to anyone — I want to tell the president, 'take out guns from the streets,'" Kristie Nieves said through a translator.

Her appeal is likely to be just one of several of the latest shootings discussed when Adams and Biden meet. In addition to gun control, bail reform and police policy will likely top Thursday's agenda.

Major crimes in New York City are up 38% so far this year versus last, as a dip in murders was offset by huge increases in virtually every other key category tracked by the NYPD.

After hitting record lows, killings have risen in recent years to about where they were a decade ago — well below an early-1990s peak. Still, Adams has said “actual crime and the perception of crime” are creating a sense of crisis.

“It is New Yorkers against the killers, and we will not lose,” he said Wednesday, pledging to give police “the resources to fight this violence.”

Biden is scheduled to visit NYPD headquarters with Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul in the afternoon to discuss strategies to stop gun violence, before heading to a Queens school to meet with community leaders who see themselves as "violence interpreters."

"The president's trip is very important and he will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland to talk about real solutions to gun violence," said Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

One Biden administration official said NYC was chosen because it is an example of communities experiencing a spike in crime "as a result of the pandemic," but also one that has "fully deployed many strategies" that the president has outlined to try and reverse the trends. Officials also highlighted the Biden administration's efforts to work with local governments to disrupt the flow of guns used in the crimes, like the gun that was used in the fatal shooting of two NYPD officers in Harlem.

Concerns About Crime Surge in America Amid Wave of Gun Violence

All this unfolds against the backdrop of recent polls showing that Americans are increasingly concerned about crime and that Republicans have an advantage over Democrats as the party that would do a better job dealing with it.

The White House is pushing back against GOP efforts to paint Biden as soft.

“I think we all agree or should agree that violent crime is a serious problem,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week. “Our view is that instead of turning this into a political football, we need to be focused from the beginning of the president’s time in office on reducing crime and keeping our communities safe.”

Guns are at the center of the debate as the nation grapples with homicides that spiked nationally in 2020. At least seven 16-year-olds were killed in shootings last year in New York alone. And 32 officers have been shot on the job in 2022, five fatally, including Mora and his partner, Jason Rivera, in the last few weeks.

Americans purchased a record number of firearms in 2020. Law enforcement officers recovered historically high numbers of firearms last year and are coming across more firearms stripped of serial numbers, making them impossible to trace.

Some early data suggests that the period between when a gun was purchased and used in a crime and recovered by police has shortened, compared with earlier years.

To combat this, the Biden administration is clamping down more on traders of “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and that are often purchased without a background check.

The Justice Department is also working to stop the movement of guns north along the Interstate 95 corridor from Southern states with lax gun laws. Federal prosecutors will prioritize cases of those who sell or transfer guns used in violent crime and, if Biden's budget is enacted, get specific agents dedicated to the effort.

Los Angeles and New York are among the cities with federal strike forces aimed at cracking down on gun trafficking.

Federal agents are embedded in homicide units in police departments around the country, and the U.S. Marshals Service regularly conducts fugitive sweeps to arrest people with outstanding state or federal warrants.

