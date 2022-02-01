Major Crimes Up 38% in NYC So Far This Year, NYPD Says

Major crimes in New York City are up 38% so far this year versus last, as a dip in murders was offset by huge increases in virtually every other key category tracked by the NYPD.

For the year to date through Jan. 30, New York City recorded 26 murders, versus 32 in the same period in 2021, according to the NYPD's latest CompStat data.

But otherwise, numbers were up sharply year-over-year:

Rape, up 27%

Robbery, up 33%

Felony assault, up about 12%

Burglary, up 6%

Grand larceny, up 57%

Grand larceny auto, up about 93%

Across all categories, shooting incidents are up 32% and hate crimes are up 79%, the department noted.

Crimes in the transit system, where the new NYPD chief of transit has promised an immediate increase in the police presence, are up 70% this year.

The sharp surge in both physical and property crimes poses a challenge for new New York City mayor -- and former cop -- Eric Adams, just one month into his administration. The challenge was only magnified by the shooting of five NYPD officers, two fatally, during the month.

Adams campaigned on a message of security, saying the city's residents and visitors had to feel safe in order for tourism to rebound and for office workers to return to nearly empty skyscrapers.

On Monday, City Hall released an open letter signed by more than 200 civic and business leaders, backing the mayor's efforts to reduce crime, including his "Blueprint to End Gun Violence."

“The signatories to this letter are leaders in industries that represent more than three million jobs in New York City,” said Kathryn Wylde, president & CEO, Partnership for New York City, in a statement accompanying the letter. “Public safety is the number one concern of employers and workers. We are united behind the mayor’s efforts to reverse the rise in crime.”

The rise in crime also comes at a strenuous time in Manhattan, where new District Attorney Alvin Bragg is battling intense criticism of his strategy to not prosecute some crimes, and to reduce charges in others. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently met with Bragg, after suggesting she knew "full well" she had the authority to remove him from office.

Hochul said Tuesday that Bragg was taking the steps needed to address what she described as a shared vision to reduce crime.