Top White House Aide Resigns Amid Abuse Allegations

White House staff secretary Rob Porter has resigned from his post, a "personal decision" that press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Wednesday. The decision comes amid allegations from Porter's two ex-wives that he was physically and verbally abusive toward them, claims he denied. (Published 3 hours ago)

One of President Donald Trump's top White House aides resigned Wednesday following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.

Staff secretary Rob Porter said in a written statement that allegations that became public this week are "outrageous" and "simply false." Porter said photos published of his former spouses were taken nearly 15 years ago and do not tell the complete story. He said he will leave the White House after a transition period.

"These outrageous allegations are simply false. I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described," Porter said in a written statement. "I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign."

"My commitment to public service speaks for itself. I have always put duty to country first and treated others with respect," added Porter, who joined the administration at its start in January 2017. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served in the Trump Administration and will seek to ensure a smooth transition when I leave the White House."

DailyMail.com reported that two former wives of Porter claimed that he verbally and physically abused them during their marriages. NBC News reached out to the women but has not spoken with them or investigated their stories.



Porter, 40, has been credited with working with chief of staff John Kelly to control the flow of information to the president. Porter was often seen with Trump when the president traveled and as he signed legislation or proclamations. Kelly referred to Porter in a statement as a "man of true integrity and honor and I can't say enough good things about him."

"He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him," Kelly added.

Porter, well-liked throughout the White House, lost internal support once the photos came out. But even then, Kelly was urging him to stay, according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to convey internal discussions.

Porter's first wife, Colbie Holderness, told the DailyMail.com that Porter choked and punched her during the five years they were husband and wife.

Porter's second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, also described for the DailyMail.com how Porter once dragged her naked and wet from the shower to yell at her. She filed a protective order against him. Stories published online by the DailyMail.com included photos of Holderness with a bruised eye socket that she said she suffered after Porter punched her in the face while on vacation in Italy.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had not discussed the allegations against Porter with Trump. She said Porter was not pressured to resign.

"Rob Porter has been effective in his role as staff secretary," Sanders said. "The president and chief of staff have full confidence in his abilities and his performance."

Before joining the administration, Porter, a Harvard Law School graduate, spent nearly three years as chief of staff to longtime Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. Porter also worked for Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Mike Lee of Utah.

Hatch released a statement that said he was "heartbroken" over the allegations and denounced domestic violence.

"In every interaction I've had with Rob, he has been courteous, professional, and respectful. My staff loved him and he was a trusted advisor," Hatch said. "I do not know the details of Rob's personal life. Domestic violence in any form is abhorrent and unacceptable."

Hatch said later Wednesday that he told Porter not to resign. "He should fight his way through this, and he’s got a lot to give to the administration and to all of us," Hatch told NBC News.

