 'Families Belong Together': Protestors March Nationwide Against Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

'Families Belong Together': Protestors March Nationwide Against Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies

By Nina Lin

22 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Advocates and protestors came out in droves, some in cities blanketed by sweltering heat, to protest zero-tolerance immigration policies enacted by the Trump administration.
More Photo Galleries
An Inside Look at Disney's Toy Story Land
In Photos: Annapolis Newsroom Shooting Leaves Multiple Dead
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us