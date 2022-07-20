NYC to Get More Monkeypox Vaccines; New Appointments to Be Announced

What to Know New York City’s next monkeypox vaccine allocation will be 25,693 doses, as the city continues to grapple with an increase in cases.

New appointments will go online for these new doses, however, a date has yet to be announced by the city.

New York City's health commissioner says the city is battling dueling pandemics after a low vaccine supply and slow testing apparatus haven't been able to contain one of the largest-ever outbreaks of monkeypox.

As New York City continues to grapple with an increase in monkeypox cases, the city announced that its next vaccine allocation against the viral disease will be 25,693 doses.

“We appreciate the additional vaccines from the federal government and continue to push for more doses to be allocated to NYC, which is the current epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S.,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan in a press release. “The Department has the capacity to get these doses to New Yorkers quickly and we look forward to announcing our distribution plans in the days ahead.”

This most recent allocation will join the 21,500 doses that have already given to New York City. The city’s new allocation includes 23,963 doses directly from the federal government and 2,000 from New York State.

The latest effort to maximize vaccine distribution comes as cases are doubling in New York City practically every five days. The city represents more than a quarter of all U.S. infections, according to CDC data, and more than 2% of all current infections worldwide.

New Yorkers can sign up for text notifications to receive alerts about monkeypox in NYC, including appointment releases, by texting MONKEYPOX to 692692 or MONKEYPOXESP for alerts in Spanish.

Officials are scrambling to contain monkeypox in New York City, which finds itself the epicenter of another major public health crisis as the latest batch of reported cases keeps the Big Apple out ahead of all other state counts.

The city's department of health reported 618 positive cases on Monday, an increase of 34% since its Friday report, just one day after three mass vaccination sites opened for one day in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

Elected leaders and health officials across the city have decried the lack of vaccine supply (the city reportedly gets 10% of the country's supply but accounts for at least a quarter of all cases) and inequity in its distribution. A single clinic opened in Chelsea during the first rounds of vaccine slots before more followed in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.

“We are beginning to see a repeat of almost every challenge we faced in the early days of COVID — lack of testing capacity, lack of vaccine, lack of treatment. We learned these lessons the hard way during the last pandemic and should have been ready for this,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

Levine published a seven-point "action plan" on Monday he hopes will turnaround the early hiccups, which have included significant technological errors in obtaining vaccine appointments. Here are Levine's seven steps: