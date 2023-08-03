Negasi Zuberi, who allegedly held woman captive in cinderblock cell, has ties to NY, NJ

The FBI is asking the public for help after the agency said an abducted woman escaped from a cinder block cell inside an Oregon home — and they are looking for more possible victims in places the suspect used to live, including in the tri-state.

Investigators said that Negasi Zuberi kidnapped his victim from Seattle in mid-July after hiring her as a prostitute. He claimed to be an undercover police officer, even showing her a badge. He then flashed a stun gun at her, put her in handcuffs and leg irons, and drove her 450 miles away to Klamath Falls, Oregon. That's where he kept her in the cinder block cell set up in his garage.

"He had actually locked her in there for a couple hours at least until she realized that she needed to get out of that residence because her life was in danger," said Klamath Falls Police Captain Rob Reynolds.

It was from that homemade cell that the victim made a stunning escape that may have saved her life, after having been kidnapped, sexually assaulted and shackled by the 29-year-old Zuberi.

"This woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say, she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare," said Stephanie Shark, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. "We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities."

Police said the victim escaped by punching her way through a screen door, and her hands were bloody when they found her. She was able to flag down a driver who called 911. Shark said that Zuberi was brought into custody the day after the victim reached police — but said there could be more victims in at least 12 states where he has lived, including both New York and New Jersey.

"The disturbing evidence uncovered to date points to an individuals ongoing escalating pattern of violence targeting women in multiple states throughout the country," said Shark.

Zuberi allegedly used several different aliases and has already been linked to four other sexual assault cases. He has also been known as "Sakima," "Justin Hyche" and "Justin Kouassi," as has lived in 10 states over the past decade. Aside from New York and New Jersey, the other states include California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida,, Alabama and Nevada.

The FBI said it recovered chilling notes, including one titled "Operation Takeover," which states to "make sure they don't have a bunch of people in their life." Another note includes a hand drawn diagram that says to "dig a hole straight down 100 feet."

Police tracked Zuberi down to a Walmart in Reno, Nevada, where he was with his wife and least one of his children. There was a 45-minute standoff before he eventually surrendered.

"The victim, if she didn't do what she did, we wouldn't be here today and Mr. Zuberi would not be in custody. So I want to thank her for her bravery and what she did to get through that ordeal," said Captain Reynolds.

If you believe you have been a victim or have any information concerning Zuberi (aka Sakima) visit fbi.gov/ZuberiVictims or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)