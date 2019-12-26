Motorist Runs Down and Kills Man Who Shot Her Relative: Police

A San Jose shooting suspect was struck and killed by a woman early Christmas morning in what investigators say was a vehicular homicide, according to San Jose police.

Sabrina Marie Gutierrez, 22, of San Jose was arrested Wednesday after she drove a vehicle onto a sidewalk on East Santa Clara Street and ran down a man who moments earlier shot and injured a relative of Gutierrez's, police said. She was booked into Santa Clara County jail on a murder charge.

The incident was reported at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, when officers responding to a silent burglar alarm in the 1200 block of East Santa Clara Street in San Jose were flagged down about a man lying in the street who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, police said.

Officers located an unconscious man and a loaded gun near him, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives said the man found in the street had been in an argument with another man and subsequently shot that man before fleeing on foot. Gutierrez, a relative of the shooting victim, used her vehicle to catch up with the gunman and ran him down before fleeing the scene herself, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital by another person at the scene of the shooting, police said. He suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The identity of the victim who was killed will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

The homicide was San Jose's 34th of 2019.