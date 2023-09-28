lottery

With no winner again, Powerball jackpot climbs to $925 million

The current estimated jackpot of $925 million is the fourth-largest in the history of the lottery game.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $925 million after no one beat the immense odds Wednesday night and won the top prize.

The winning numbers were: 1, 7, 46, 47, 63, Powerball 7 and Power Play 3x

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19. Powerball's terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins.

The largest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2 and players can select their own numbers or leave that task to a computer.

The $925 million jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Wednesday night's drawing would be an estimated 432.4 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This article tagged under:

lotteryPowerball
