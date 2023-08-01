Here are the winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to a whopping $1.1 billion for Tuesday night's drawing, making it the sixth-largest in U.S. history.

According to lottery officials, no one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to roll over again and again until it reached an estimated $1.1 billion for Tuesday night's draw.

Feeling Lucky? Here are Tuesday's winning numbers: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, 12 Megplier: 4x

The chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2, are significantly better.

The $1.1 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $550.2 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m ET.