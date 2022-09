Two people died in a small airplane crash in a residential New Jersey neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The plane went down on Parvin Mill Road in Deerfield Township shortly before 2 p.m., the New Jersey State Police Department said.

NBC10’s SkyForce10 helicopter showed the yellow plane on what appeared to be someone’s yard. It was next to a line of trees and near a road. There was a white sheet covering the front of the aircraft.

