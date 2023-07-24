Twitter rebrands to ‘X' as Elon Musk loses iconic bird logo

Twitter has officially rebranded to "X" after owner Elon Musk changed its iconic bird logo on Monday, marking the latest major shift since his takeover of the social media platform.

The website Twitter.com remains live and branding on the app version of the platform did not change Monday.

Early Sunday, Musk posted a short video of a flickering "X." Asked if the logo would change in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, he said "yes," telling an unknown speaker: “We’re cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blow torches."

Early Monday Musk tweeted an image of the X branding beamed across Twitter's headquarters.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Musk tweeted Sunday that the idea of changing the logo to “X” was to “embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com