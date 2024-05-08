Connecticut airport evacuated after inert grenade found in woman's luggage

Tweed New Haven Airport was evacuated after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a grenade in a woman's luggage on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they saw an image of a grenade in a person's bag just after 8 a.m. That's when checkpoint screenings were stopped, the gate was pulled down and passengers were evacuated to gate 3.

The woman with the grenade in her luggage told authorities that she was clearing out a farmhouse and the hollowed-out grenade was going to be a gift.

The New Haven Bomb Squad responded to the airport and confirmed that the grenade was inert. The airport terminal and security checkpoint reopened at 9:20 a.m.

A TSA official said the woman, who is in her 30s, was interviewed and allowed to continue traveling. The inert grenade was given to authorities.

Flights were delayed as a result of the incident.