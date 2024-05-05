Teen and man killed in shooting at Hartford, Conn. apartment building

A teenager and a man who were both found with gunshot wounds in the stairwell of an apartment building in Hartford late Saturday night have died.

Officers responded to Hendricxsen Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls about shots fired.

Police said they found two unresponsive males with gunshot wounds in the apartment building stairwell.

The males, later identified as 19-year-old Lavante Brown, of Hartford, and 16-year-old Aydin Davis, of Bloomfield, were transported to Hartford Hospital. Both later died of their injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.