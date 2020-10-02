Coronavirus

READ THE MEMO: President Trump's Physician on Positive COVID-19 Test

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," Dr. Sean Conley said

President Donald Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, released a memo early Friday confirming that the president and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said the president and first lady “are both well at this time" and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.

Read the full memo below:

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusDonald TrumpCOVID-19Melania Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us