Powerful earthquake rocks Morocco's biggest cities: ‘We can expect significant damage'

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from the capital Rabat to Marrakech, the county's most visited tourist destination.

There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries or deaths. Government officials had made no comment on the extent of the quake’s impact as of early Saturday.

Moroccans posted videos showing some buildings turned to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech damaged. Tourists and others posted videos of people evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.

Reports on damage and any casualties often take time to filter in after many earthquakes, particularly those that hit in the middle of the night.

Rather than return to concrete buildings, men, women and children stayed out in the streets worried about aftershocks and other reverberations that could cause their homes to sway.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The U.S. agency reported a magnitudue-4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

Variations in early measurements are common, although either reading would be Morocco's strongest since 1960, when a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths.

The epicenter of Friday's tremor was high in the Atlas Mountains south of Marrakech and west of Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort. It was also near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa.

The USGS said the epicenter was 18 kilometers (11 miles) below the Earth's surface, while Morocco's seismic agency put it at 8 kilometers (5 miles) down.

"Earthquakes are not common in the area, but not unexpected. Since 1900 there have been a number of magnitude 5 earthquakes, but this is by far the largest since 1900," said Anna Andreyev, a USGS Geophysicist. "Based on the depth and the magnitude, we can expect significant damage."

Neither Moroccan officials nor MAP, Morocco’s official news agency, had published any information about the earthquake as of early Saturday. Government officials typically use the agency to communicate information about important matters.