Photos Show Damage to Capitol Following 1st Mass Breach Since War of 1812

The mob of President Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday to protest the counting of electoral votes that would certify President-elect Joe Biden's win left behind a trail of damage for an entire world to see.

NBC News reporter Frank Thorp was among the many who shared photos of what the building looked like in the wake of the riot.

A bust of Pres Zachary Taylor in the Capitol appears to still have blood smeared on its face from the rioters today: pic.twitter.com/cVhKu6JHNe — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 7, 2021

“A bust of Pres Zachary Taylor in the Capitol appears to still have blood smeared on its face from the rioters today,” he wrote.

This is the scene at the north door of the Capitol still right now: pic.twitter.com/CjCza50ezw — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 7, 2021

“This is the scene at the north door of the Capitol still right now,” he captioned two pictures, including one that featured a banner with the word “treason” on it on the floor. In another, fire extinguishers and other debris clutter the ground.

The ransacked office of the Senate Parliamentarian: pic.twitter.com/E7PsSgoAEX — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) January 7, 2021

“The ransacked office of the Senate Parliamentarian,” CNN reporter Ali Zaslav captioned a video of the office of the Senate Parliamentarian turned upside down, with papers all over the floor.

NBC News reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell posted a photo early Thursday morning that showed bullet holes outside of the building itself.

“The Capitol is mostly empty this morning but many remnants of yesterday remain. Four bullet holes in the glass of the doors that lead to the House Capitol steps,” she wrote.

The Capitol is mostly empty this morning but many remnants of yesterday remain.



Four bullet holes in the glass of the doors that lead to the House Capitol steps pic.twitter.com/riBDiD2FWs — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) January 7, 2021

“And this is where the woman was shot,” she wrote. “These are the doors to get into the ‘Speaker’s Lobby’ off the House chamber. Three pains of glass missing. One is shattered. Shards of glass remain on the floor.”

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., also shared images of the scene.

The U.S. Capitol tonight: pic.twitter.com/k3mmNxfeDw — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) January 7, 2021

“The U.S. Capitol tonight,” she captioned a pair of photos that documented garbage left behind in a hallway and overturned furniture in an office.

The events of Wednesday left many shocked and had people wondering how security at the Capitol could've let people advance into the building.

After Congress confirmed Biden's win, President Trump committed to an "orderly transition" of power, changing course after weeks of saying he would fight the results of the election.

Photos: Cleanup Efforts Begin After Violence Shakes the Capitol

The chaos and violence that ensued left four people dead.

Construction on the Capitol Building began in 1793. Before Wednesday’s riot, the Capitol was only overrun by a mass group one other time, in 1814 during the War of 1812 when British troops set fire to the building.

However, in 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists did manage to wound five representatives when they fired shots onto the floor, according to the House of Representatives’ archive.

In 1998, Russell Eugene Weston Jr., shot and killed two police officers after he stormed the Capitol.

