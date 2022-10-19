What to Know Taxpayers will get larger standard deductions for 2023, shielding more of their income from taxation.

Income tax bracket levels will be revised upward, meaning those whose wages haven't kept pace with inflation will likely fall into a lower bracket.

The adjustments come as inflation accelerated in September, with the Consumer Price Index rising 0.4% last month after just 0.1% in August.

Taxpayers will get larger standard deductions for 2023, and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation.

For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases to $27,700 up $1,800 from tax year 2022, the IRS announced. Single taxpayers and married people filing separately will see their standard deduction rise to $13,850, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800, up $1,400.

The 22% tax bracket in 2023 will apply to married couples filing jointly with incomes over $89,450 and individuals with incomes over $44,725. That compares with this year's respective $83,550 and $41,775 thresholds for the 22% rate. That means good news for those whose wages haven't kept up with inflation — if their wages haven't risen enough they'll likely fall into a lower tax bracket in 2023.

Some items that were indexed for inflation in the past will remain unchanged, such as the personal exemption, which remains at zero. And the limitation on itemized deductions was eliminated under President Donald Trump.

The government adjusts a variety of benefits and indexes based on inflation.

Last week, the Social Security Administration announced a 8.7% cost of living adjustment increase for benefits recipients beginning in January 2023.

The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes for 2023 is $160,200, up from $147,000 in 2022.

