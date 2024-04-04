A Mississippi woman turned her two sons in to police after they were accused of shooting at a police officer during a traffic stop.

According to Holly Springs Police, it all stemmed from an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday morning, when an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driving without headlights on the interstate, NBC affiliate WMC-TV reported.

The suspects refused to stop and fired at least 2 shots at police officers. There were no officers reported injured during this incident.

“It was dangerous for the officers and any other pedestrian and anyone that was on that interstate at that time. That was a very dangerous situation,” Holly Springs police chief Darryl Bowens told WMC.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The suspects were then able to get away from police, but their images were released to the public after being caught by a Ring door camera.

Twenty-four hours later, the suspects' mother recognized the suspects' photos and turned her 17-year-old and 18-year-old sons in to police.

"I don’t play no games with them. If you want to do the crime you gotta do the time — plain and simple,” the mother said.

Despite turning them in, the mother emphasized her sons were innocent and hoped turning them in will eventually clear their names.

“My child does not get in trouble. He don’t bother nobody. They don’t do nothing. All they do is play games. This is very new," she told WMC. "This is very shocking."

Both teens have been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. Their names were not released by the Holly Springs Police Department.