Man Accused of Having Inappropriate Text Conversations With Child in Manchester, Conn.

Police have arrested a man who is accused of having inappropriate text conversations with a child in Manchester.

Authorities said the Manchester Police Department Child Investigations Unit learned that 39-year-old Christopher Delorde Cameron, of Hartford, was having inappropriate conversations while texting with a 10-year-old over the course of several weeks.

An arrest warrant for Cameron and a search warrant for his home in Hartford were obtained. The search warrant was executed on Saturday with help from the Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations.

Cameron was taken into custody and is being charged with risk of injury to/impairing the morals of a minor. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

If you have any information related to the investigation, you are asked to call Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or Detective Tomasz Kaczerski at (860) 645-5546.